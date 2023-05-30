Car burst into flames after owner tried to start it, fire spread to Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE - A vehicle erupted into flames under a carport after the owner tried to start it up, destroying the car and causing substantial damage to the home.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it happened Monday afternoon on Arizona Street, in a neighborhood off Highland Road.

The man told investigators that when he tried to start the car, he heard a loud bang and then saw smoke coming from the engine. The owner then cleared everyone out of the home as the fire spread to the rest of the house.

No one was hurt.

Red Cross was called in to offer assistance to the residents.