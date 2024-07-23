WBRZ's annual Stuff the Bus event is just around the corner to donate supplies to capital area students

85°
BATON ROUGE — WBRZ's Stuff the Bus school supply donation event is just around the corner!
Stuff the Bus will be held on Wednesday to collect school supplies like pencils, pens, notebooks, paper and anything else K-12 students need across the capital area.
East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes have each provided a list of supplies that need to be donated.
Donations can be dropped off at Walmart on College Drive in Baton Rouge or at Walmart in Port Allen. Both locations will be receiving donations on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For those that can't make it to either Walmart on Wednesday, a donation site to give money to make this a successful school year for local children has been set up here.
