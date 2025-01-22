30°
Capital area snow artists share their snowmen after historic snowstorm sweeps south
BATON ROUGE — After several inches of snow fell across the capital area, many residents are left wondering what exactly they're gonna do with the unprecedented amount of fluffy white stuff.
For many, that meant making snowmen, snowwomen and snowanimals.
People across southeast Louisiana shared their creations with us via email, showing off snowmen adorned with Mardi Gras beads, sports gear, line working equipment and even a few having enjoying an extra cold one.
Here's one that was braving the snow as only a Louisianian could: with a bottle of hot sauce.
And another that would be more at home in Gotham City than south Louisiana.
There were even some snowy mythical creatures!
