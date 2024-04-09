Latest Weather Blog
Capital area schools, government offices closed ahead of severe weather Wednesday
The following schools will be closed Wednesday, April 10, for expected severe weather in the area:
Ascension Parish Public Schools
Central Community School System
Dalton Elementary School
East Baton Rouge Diocesan Catholic Schools
East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools
East Feliciana Public Schools
Holy Family School
Iberville Parish Public Schools
IDEA Public Schools
Impact Charter School
Jones Creek Adventist Academy
Lanier Elementary School
Livingston Parish Public Schools
Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools
South Baton Rouge Charter Academy
St. Helena Parish Public Schools
St. James Parish Public Schools
West Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools
Wilkinson County Public Schools
Zachary Community School District
Zion City School
The following schools will be on remote classes Wednesday, April 10
Southeastern Louisiana University
The following government buildings will be closed Wednesday
East Baton Rouge City-Parish
Livingston Parish
State Senate (adjourned until Monday)
The Storm Station Team says a significant weather threat may develop on Wednesday. The timeline for the most active weather will be during the first half of the day, from approximately sunrise through lunchtime. The main threats appear to be damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and heavy rain.
