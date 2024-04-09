Capital area schools, government offices closed ahead of severe weather Wednesday

The following schools will be closed Wednesday, April 10, for expected severe weather in the area:

Ascension Parish Public Schools

Central Community School System

Dalton Elementary School

East Baton Rouge Diocesan Catholic Schools

East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools

East Feliciana Public Schools

Holy Family School

Iberville Parish Public Schools

IDEA Public Schools

Impact Charter School

Jones Creek Adventist Academy

Lanier Elementary School

Livingston Parish Public Schools

Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools

South Baton Rouge Charter Academy

St. Helena Parish Public Schools

St. James Parish Public Schools

West Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools

Wilkinson County Public Schools

Zachary Community School District

Zion City School

The following schools will be on remote classes Wednesday, April 10

Southeastern Louisiana University

The following government buildings will be closed Wednesday

East Baton Rouge City-Parish

Livingston Parish

State Senate (adjourned until Monday)

The Storm Station Team says a significant weather threat may develop on Wednesday. The timeline for the most active weather will be during the first half of the day, from approximately sunrise through lunchtime. The main threats appear to be damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and heavy rain.

To review plans for severe weather, click here.