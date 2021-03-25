Capital area preparing for more severe weather Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday (March 25) morning, many in the Baton Rouge area are waking up to rather muggy weather conditions with strong winds and a few scattered showers expected as the morning continues.

But more severe weather is likely to make its way into the area by the afternoon.

Weather experts warn that by Thursday afternoon, Baton Rouge may see thunderstorms that bring damaging winds, hail, and conditions that have the potential to cause tornadic activity.

The strongest storms are expected to move through the area between noon and 5 p.m.

By Friday, the severe weather risk is expected to expire.

??NEW: The main concern for today has shifted from heavy rain to strong wind. We don't often have a large hail, but a storm last night produced quarter-sized hail in Centreville, MS. Number 1 concern is wind and number 2 is hail.

Video forecast: https://t.co/KjTBYDS0kx pic.twitter.com/UEU6unxZVE — Marisa Nuzzo (@marisanuzzowx) March 25, 2021

