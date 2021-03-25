Latest Weather Blog
Capital area preparing for more severe weather Thursday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday (March 25) morning, many in the Baton Rouge area are waking up to rather muggy weather conditions with strong winds and a few scattered showers expected as the morning continues.
But more severe weather is likely to make its way into the area by the afternoon.
Weather experts warn that by Thursday afternoon, Baton Rouge may see thunderstorms that bring damaging winds, hail, and conditions that have the potential to cause tornadic activity.
The strongest storms are expected to move through the area between noon and 5 p.m.
By Friday, the severe weather risk is expected to expire.
WBRZ Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo will keep morning viewers updated on weather developments. Her live weather reports can be viewed online here.
??NEW: The main concern for today has shifted from heavy rain to strong wind. We don't often have a large hail, but a storm last night produced quarter-sized hail in Centreville, MS. Number 1 concern is wind and number 2 is hail.— Marisa Nuzzo (@marisanuzzowx) March 25, 2021
Video forecast: https://t.co/KjTBYDS0kx pic.twitter.com/UEU6unxZVE
Throughout the remainder of the day, WBRZ’s entire Weather Team will be keeping an eye on the situation and can be followed on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates.
