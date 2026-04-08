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WATCH: Rotary Club of Baton Rouge hosts Southern University head football coach Marshall Faulk

15 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 April 08, 2026 12:17 PM April 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University head football coach Marshall Faulk spoke to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday. 

Faulk spoke to the Rotary Club at noon.

Faulk was hired as the Jaguars' new coach in November 2025 and has been coaching Southern through spring practice over the last few weeks. 

This weekend, LSU head football coach Lane Kiffin and Faulk will host a Coaches Clinic at LSU. Coaches from around the state can attend the clinic to learn from Kiffin and Faulk. The clinic involves conferences with the two coaches, as well as a crawfish social on Friday and the chance to attend LSU football practice on Saturday. 

Watch Faulk at Rotary Club: 

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