2une In Previews: Louisiana Art and Science Museum celebrates railroad roots with Train Day at the Museum

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Art and Science Museum is celebrating its railroad roots with Train Day at the Museum next weekend.

The event is being held in partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders, and invites visitors to explore the world of trains and transportation through hands-on activities, model railroad demonstrations, exhibitions, planetarium shows and live steam trains.

"This is a great opportunity for families and friends to experience the fun of the model railroad hobby!" said Clay Fourrier, President of the Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders. "The color, action and nostalgic feeling of the many operating displays and expansive train collection on view will provide a look at why this more than a century old pastime is still viable for today's children and adults."

LASM is located in what used to be the Yazoo and Mississippi Valley Railroad depot, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2025.

Admission to Train Day on Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is included with regular museum admission and is free for LASM members.

Learn more here.