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Woman dead after train, vehicle crash near Iberville Parish-West Baton Rouge Parish line
ADDIS — A woman died in a crash involving a train and a car along La. 1 near the Dow Chemical plant close to the Iberville Parish line on Wednesday, officials said.
The woman was the sole occupant of the car, sources told WBRZ.
"As of right now, she's unidentifiable," West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office Chief Investigator Sahajda Willis said.
The coroner's office, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police all responded to the scene, but LSP is leading the investigation into the crash.
Reports of the crash came just before 7 a.m., at which time deputies said southbound traffic was open. Deputies added that the northbound lanes of La. 1 were closed as crews responded to the crash. Officials recommended drivers take alternate routes like River Road.
According to a Federal Railroad Administration database, this is the sixth in West Baton Rouge involving a train-vehicle collision since 1976, and the first at this crossing since 1982. Federal data shows there hadn't been a vehicle-train crash at this crossing since Nov. 30, 2001.
Federal Railroad Administration data also shows that, of Louisiana's 2,709 railroad crossings, the La. 1 crossing near the Dow plant isn't among the state's most dangerous, ranking 1,082nd. The ratings are based on traffic counts for both trains and cars, warning devices, track layout and train speed, among other things.
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