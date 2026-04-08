76°
Latest Weather Blog
West Feliciana Parish receives millions in broadband expansion investments
ST. FRANCISVILLE — State and local officials met at the West Feliciana Parish Library in St. Francisville on Wednesday to mark the completion of a broadband expansion project in the parish.
ConnectLA and Swyft Fiber representatives joined officials to discuss the expansion project.
The project is supported by the Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities 1.0 project and will help expand high-speed internet access to over 1,000 homes and businesses across the parish.
Statewide, GUMBO is awarding $34,708,391 to similar projects. In West Feliciana, $4,457,820 is being used to expand broadband coverage. Inclusive of GUMBO funding, West Feliciana is recieving $6,568,436 in investments into the project.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Thanks to God:' Family reunited with one-year-old after boy was abducted
-
Woman dead after train, vehicle crash near Iberville Parish-West Baton Rouge Parish...
-
VIDEO: Tangipahoa deputies say bicyclist killed in hit-and-run after being hit by...
-
2une In Previews: Pathways to Triumph hosting gala dedicated to 'rebuilding life...
-
2une In Previews: Louisiana Art and Science Museum celebrates railroad roots with...
Sports Video
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, Southern head coach Marshall Faulk to hold...
-
Clopton deals in LSU softball win against Central Arkansas
-
Bethune-Cookman upsets LSU baseball
-
LSU women's basketball loses two players to transfer portal
-
Caroline Bradley announces commitment to LSU women's basketball