76°
Latest Weather Blog
WastePro hosting hiring event in Geismar for industrial driver jobs later this month
GEISMAR — WastePro's Industrial Waste Division is hosting a hiring event in Geismar for roll-off and industrial driver jobs later this month.
Interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 21 at 6177 Copperhead Road. Applicants are asked to bring a resume, motor vehicle record, DOT medical card and driver's license.
Applicants should expect to have interviews and road tests conducted on the spot.
Drivers must have a Commercial Driver's License, and drivers and helpers hired and remain employed for three years without accidents, injuries, or property damage are eligible to earn a $10,000 Safety Award for drivers or a $5,000 Safety Award for helpers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Thanks to God:' Family reunited with one-year-old after boy was abducted
-
Woman dead after train, vehicle crash near Iberville Parish-West Baton Rouge Parish...
-
VIDEO: Tangipahoa deputies say bicyclist killed in hit-and-run after being hit by...
-
2une In Previews: Pathways to Triumph hosting gala dedicated to 'rebuilding life...
-
2une In Previews: Louisiana Art and Science Museum celebrates railroad roots with...
Sports Video
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, Southern head coach Marshall Faulk to hold...
-
Clopton deals in LSU softball win against Central Arkansas
-
Bethune-Cookman upsets LSU baseball
-
LSU women's basketball loses two players to transfer portal
-
Caroline Bradley announces commitment to LSU women's basketball