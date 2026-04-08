WastePro hosting hiring event in Geismar for industrial driver jobs later this month

GEISMAR — WastePro's Industrial Waste Division is hosting a hiring event in Geismar for roll-off and industrial driver jobs later this month.

Interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 21 at 6177 Copperhead Road. Applicants are asked to bring a resume, motor vehicle record, DOT medical card and driver's license.

Applicants should expect to have interviews and road tests conducted on the spot.

Drivers must have a Commercial Driver's License, and drivers and helpers hired and remain employed for three years without accidents, injuries, or property damage are eligible to earn a $10,000 Safety Award for drivers or a $5,000 Safety Award for helpers.