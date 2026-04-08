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Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival returns to Tangipahoa Parish for 54th year this weekend

1 hour 54 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 April 08, 2026 10:37 AM April 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is back for its 54th year in Tangipahoa Parish this weekend.

The 54th annual festival kicks off a weekend of celebration of the state fruit on Friday.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of people descend upon Tangipahoa Parish for the festival, which runs through Sunday. The festival is free to attend. 

"We also have the strawberry eating contest, the sack races, the egg tosses, all sorts of fun," 2026 Grand Marshal Emily Matise said. 

The festival, which started in the 1970s, will feature two music stages, food booths, carnival rides and plenty of strawberries. 

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