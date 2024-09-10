79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officials declare states of emergency; Landry, GOHSEP holding press conference ahead of landfall

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Tropical Storm Francine drew closer to Louisiana on Tuesday and multiple local governments declared states of emergency ahead of the storm's landfall on Wednesday. 

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness scheduled a news conference ahead of the storm's landfall for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The stream of the conference can be found on WBRZ's YouTube and Facebook pages.

The city of St. George, Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes all declared states of emergency Tuesday morning. Governor Jeff Landry declared a statewide state of emergency on Monday.

