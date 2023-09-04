Capital area firefighters return home after assisting with wildfire in Beauregard Parish

BATON ROUGE - On Monday, multiple fire departments in the capital area announced that their responders would return home from Beauregard Parish.

The Zachary, Baton Rouge, and Prairieville Fire Departments sent units to southwest Louisiana to help with a massive wildfire that raged in Beauregard Parish for weeks.

"Welcome home," the Baton Rouge Fire Department said. "Your contribution made a difference."