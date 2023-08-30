Governor Edwards surveys Beauregard Parish, assesses Tiger Island wildfire damage

BEAUREGARD PARISH - On Tuesday, Governor Edwards took a flight over Tiger Island in Beauregard Parish, where wildfires have claimed over 38,000 acres of land and firefighters are working around the clock to contain them.

"With the amount of fuel that remains available for the fire here in Beauregard Parish, the Tiger Island fire, under the current conditions they're looking at can easily re-ignite and move at a half-mile per hour," Edwards said.

Historic heat and a record drought are contributing to the wildfires seen around the state.

"At the moment, there are approximately 60,000 acres that have burned across the state of Louisiana. We are approaching 600 or so wildfires just in the month of August, that's close to what our folks at Ag & Forestry would see in a year," Edwards said.

That's why Governor Edwards is calling for assistance from neighboring states and the U.S. Forest Service during this crisis.

"There are well over 200 U.S. Forest Service individuals here in Beauregard Parish fighting the Tiger Island fire and more Forest Service engaged in Vernon Parish and we haven't yet talked about other state agencies and the locals. We're well over a 1,000 people," Edwards said.

A statewide burn ban was put into effect in early August due to dangerous environmental conditions. Governor Edwards says it is important to adhere to this ban so that the limited amount of first responders in the state can focus on the fires causing actual danger. Despite this, people in Beauregard Parish continue to burn at their own will.