Candidates line up to fill District 14 Senate seat

BATON ROUGE - The field is set for the special election to fill the District 14 Senate seat left vacant by now Congressman Cleo Fields.

The three candidates vying for Baton Rouge’s attention are current State Rep. Larry Selders, former BESE member Carolyn Hill, and three-time political candidate Quentin Anderson.

LARRY SELDERS

Selders has served as state representative for five years. He’s a social worker and at the capitol he’s focused on mental health. One of the first bills he authored provided reparations for victims of sex crimes. According to campaign finance reports, he’s been given more than $70,000.

Selders says he’s ready to accept the challenge and is focused on improving mental health care access in the district, especially for children.

“Some parents don't have resources,” Selders said. “If we catch it early, we can prevent a lot of issues. That's something I want to bring to Louisiana.”

QUENTIN ANDERSON

Anderson calls himself a political outsider. He ran against Cleo Fields for a congressional seat in November and ran for the Dist. 10 Metro Council seat five years ago. Anderson says campaigning has given him the chance to meet voters from across the parish and understand what they’re looking for in a candidate.

Anderson says his platform focuses on raising wages, protecting workers, investing in education, reducing crime and expanding access to healthcare.

“I’m trying to set my own path because I think our community deserves bold, unapologetic representation, and I don’t think we’ve gotten that,” he said.

CAROLYN HILL

Carolyn Hill was a member of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, representing 14 parishes. Hill says increasing access to better education will help build and shape Baton Rouge into a better community. Another part of her platform is eliminating blight in the district, which she says will lead to crime reduction.

"We have so many vacant buildings,” Hill said. “One of the things that I really want to do is look at adjudicated properties but build affordable housing."

The election is Feb. 15, and if no candidate wins outright, a runoff will be March 29.