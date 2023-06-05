69°
Cameras out! Shelfies snapped across Capital Area Monday afternoon

4 hours 26 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, June 05 2023 Jun 5, 2023 June 05, 2023 5:47 PM June 05, 2023 in Weather news
Source: WBRZ
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

Thunderstorms are common across the Gulf Coast during the warm season. Often the cumulonimbus clouds responsible for those storms give us a glimpse of of their ominous looking base which is known as a shelf cloud.

A shelf cloud is a low, horizontal, wedge-shaped cloud attached to the base of a thunderstorm cloud. When you look carefully, sometimes you can see a rising motion in the leading part of the shelf cloud, while underneath looks messy.

This feature forms when cool air sinks out of the storm and spreads out across the ground and lifts warm, moist air. The moist air condenses creating the shelf cloud. As a shelf cloud moves through, you will feel the wind first and then the rain will follow.

Any time you see weather happening, send a picture to weather@wbrz.com or tweet @WBRZweather. You can also submit directly to us through the free WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device.

