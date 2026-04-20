7.5 magnitude earthquake off of the northern coast of Japan on Monday

TOKYO --A strong earthquake struck off Japan’s northern coast, prompting a tsunami alert from the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 and hit near the Sanriku coastline around 4:53 p.m. local time (0753 GMT). It originated at a shallow depth of about 10 kilometers (6 miles) beneath the ocean floor.

Tsunami waves were quickly detected along the Iwate coastline. Officials reported a wave of roughly 80 centimeters (2.6 feet) at Kuji port, along with a smaller 40-centimeter (1.3-foot) wave at another nearby location.

Authorities urged people to move away from coastal areas and rivers immediately and seek higher ground. Residents were also warned to stay alert for aftershocks over the next week.

Evacuation advisories were issued for 11 towns in Iwate prefecture, though they were not mandatory.

Forecasters say tsunami waves as high as 3 meters (10 feet) are possible. Alerts were issued for Iwate, Aomori, and southeastern Hokkaido, while lower-level advisories extend south into Miyagi and Fukushima.

The region has experienced recent seismic activity, including another magnitude 7.5 earthquake in December that left dozens injured.

This latest quake comes 15 years after the devastating March 11, 2011 disaster, when a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami killed more than 22,000 people and displaced nearly half a million. The crisis also triggered a nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, forcing about 160,000 residents to evacuate. Tens of thousands have yet to return, either due to ongoing restrictions or concerns about radiation.