Callihan, prosecutors granted delay until September in case over death of Loranger woman and daughter

NEW ORLEANS — A judge on Wednesday said prosecutors can have 45 more days to consider charges against a man accused of killing a Loranger woman and her daughter and kidnapping another girl for use as a sex slave.

Proceedings are delayed until Sept. 23.

The government and lawyers for Daniel Callihan, 36, say they are working to determine which charges should be filed. In a filing in federal court in New Orleans, they said that presenting an indictment before a scheduled preliminary hearing next Monday could be unfair to both sides.

A month ago, the parties filed a similar request, which was granted.

Callihan, 36, is accused in Louisiana and Mississippi state courts of killing Callie Brunett, 35, in June at her Loranger home and kidnapping her two young daughters. Erin Brunett, 4, was found dead near Jackson, Mississippi.

Prosecutors have filed paperwork alleging Callihan had planned to keep the surviving daughter as a sex slave. 

