Latest Weather Blog
Callihan, prosecutors seek another delay in case over death of Loranger woman and daughter
NEW ORLEANS — Federal prosecutors and a man accused of killing a Loranger woman and her daughter and kidnapping another girl for use as a sex slave want a judge to extend a deadline for a potential indictment.
The government and lawyers for Daniel Callihan, 36, say they are working to determine which charges should be filed. In a filing in federal court in New Orleans, they say that presenting an indictment before a scheduled preliminary hearing next Monday could be unfair to both sides.
A month ago, the parties filed a similar request, which was granted.
Callihan, 36, is accused in Louisiana and Mississippi state courts with killing Callie Brunett, 35, in June at her Loranger home and kidnapping her two young daughters. Erin Brunett, 4, was found dead near Jackson, Mississippi.
Prosecutors have filed paperwork alleging Callihan had planned to keep the surviving daughter as a sex slave.
Prosecutors and Callihan's lawyers want proceedings delayed until Sept. 23.
Trending News
"The failure to grant the continuance in this case would hinder ongoing efforts related to evidence processing and review, as well as discussions between counsel on a multitude of issues," they said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Defeat Domestic Violence
-
Southern University student athlete dies days before starting sophomore season
-
'We're prepared:' WBR superintendent says school district is ready for laws aimed...
-
Texas lawyer pleads guilty a second time to lighting a fire at...
-
Amid several resignations, New Roads Mayor addresses police department staffing issues