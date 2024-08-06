98°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Callihan, prosecutors seek another delay in case over death of Loranger woman and daughter

2 hours 42 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, August 06 2024 Aug 6, 2024 August 06, 2024 12:46 PM August 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — Federal prosecutors and a man accused of killing a Loranger woman and her daughter and kidnapping another girl for use as a sex slave want a judge to extend a deadline for a potential indictment.

The government and lawyers for Daniel Callihan, 36, say they are working to determine which charges should be filed. In a filing in federal court in New Orleans, they say that presenting an indictment before a scheduled preliminary hearing next Monday could be unfair to both sides.

A month ago, the parties filed a similar request, which was granted.

Callihan, 36, is accused in Louisiana and Mississippi state courts with killing Callie Brunett, 35, in June at her Loranger home and kidnapping her two young daughters. Erin Brunett, 4, was found dead near Jackson, Mississippi.

Prosecutors have filed paperwork alleging Callihan had planned to keep the surviving daughter as a sex slave

Prosecutors and Callihan's lawyers want proceedings delayed until Sept. 23.

Trending News

"The failure to grant the continuance in this case would hinder ongoing efforts related to evidence processing and review, as well as discussions between counsel on a multitude of issues," they said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days