Callihan gets life in prison after pleading guilty to killing Loranger woman, daughter in state court

LORANGER — Daniel Callihan was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences on Friday after pleading guilty to the murder of a Loranger woman and her daughter in state court.

Callihan pleaded guilty to the two first-degree murder counts more than a month after he pleaded guilty to federal kidnapping resulting in death and transportation of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activities charges.

Callihan was found guilty of killing Callie Brunett in Tangipahoa Parish and kidnapping her two daughters. According to prosecutors, he stabbed Brunnett 50 times before taking the girls to Hinds County, Mississippi, where 4-year-old Erin Brunett was found dead.

Brunett's 6-year-old daughter was later found and reunited with her family in Louisiana. Over the course of the investigation, it was learned that Callihan intended to keep her as a "sex slave."

"You don't deserve to be in our civilized society," Judge Brian K. Abels said.

Both Callihan and his girlfriend, Victoria Cox, are also being charged with capital murder and related crimes in Mississippi. Cox was also indicted in Tangipahoa Parish.

Callihan's two consecutive life sentences in Louisiana will be the first to be served, officials added.