California-Nevada border rocked by magnitude 6.0 quake

SAN FRANCISCO - The California-Nevada border was rattled by an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 Thursday afternoon, ABC News reports.

The quake did not appear to cause any damages or injuries, but citizens who were hundreds of miles away reportedly felt its effects.

The earthquake struck at 3:49 p.m. (local time) and its epicenter was four miles west-southwest of a small California town called Walker, which is near the Antelope Valley fault.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was followed by dozens of aftershocks, with at least a half-dozen of magnitude 4.0 or greater.

In Nevada, Reno City Hall was evacuated and communities all around Lake Tahoe and as far south as Fresno, California reportedly felt the quake, which had a depth of 6 miles (9.8 km).

Even citizens in Las Vegas were reportedly rocked by the quake.

Thursday's event was the largest earthquake recorded since a magnitude 6.1 quake struck the area in 1994.