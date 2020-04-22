California governor creates website encouraging residents to 'give back' without spending a cent

As celebrities and big companies make headlines for donating millions to virus relief efforts, it can make those with lesser means feel as though they have little to contribute.

But California Governor's says this isn't the case and is encouraging everyone to give what they can, even in ways that have nothing to do with money.

According to TMZ, Governor Gavin Newsom created a website called Californiansforall.ca.gov where users can be matched with someone who will help them figure out how they can best volunteer their time to help others.

Methods of volunteering include delivering food or medicine to a senior's center, or helping feed the homeless. There are a thousand ways to help, and the program matches people's talent with the needs of those who are living on the edge.

Governor Newsom pointed out that 'helping' during a crisis doesn't necessarily need to involve giving people money and explained that nearly everyone has the energy, creativity, and unique talents to help someone in need.

The new website's homepage also includes a reminder to those who may be to ill to volunteer, stating, "Staying at home is still the top method to help reduce the spread of COVID-19."