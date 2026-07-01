Caleb Wilson Foundation announces 5K run to end hazing in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - The Caleb Wilson Foundation announced that a 5K run to end hazing will be held in September.

Wilson was killed during a hazing ritual in Feb. 2025. Afterward, the Caleb Wilson Hazing Prevention Act was signed into law; it will require students involved in campus organizations, including fraternities and sororities at postsecondary schools, to complete a one-credit-hour anti-hazing course within their first two semesters of membership.

The foundation said the inaugural 5K Run/Walk to End Hazing will be held September 5, 2026, at Goldring-Woldenberg Riverfront Park in New Orleans at 8:30 a.m.

The funds raised will go toward hazing prevention education, student and family outreach, public awareness campaigns, advocacy and policy initiatives as well as community partnerships focused on student safety, the foundation said.

Those interested in registering can do so here.