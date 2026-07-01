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AG Liz Murrill announces 21 arrests in Medicaid fraud crackdown
BATON ROUGE — On Wednesday, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced the arrests of 21 people on Medicaid fraud or cruelty to those in need.
Murrill said that the arrests were made by the AG's Office's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, which she added has been elevated to a standalone division within the Louisiana Department of Justice.=
"The change strengthens the state's efforts to investigate, prosecute, and recover taxpayer dollars lost to fraud, waste and abuse," the AG said in a statement, noting that this new batch of arrests brings the total number of people charged with Medicaid fraud and abuse and neglect in residential facilities to 95.
The following people were arrested in the newest phase of the sting:
Ashley Griffin – Aubrey, TX
Location of Crime: Caddo Parish
Tongia Hill-Moy – Monroe
Location of Crime: Ouachita Parish
Felicia Douglas – Ruston
Location of Crime: Lincoln Parish
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Adrian Lacour Brooks – Alexandria
Location of Crime: Rapides Parish
Carolyn Brown – Natchez, MS
Location of Crime: Concordia Parish
Mercedez Harris – Collinston
Location of Crime: Ouachita Parish
Constance Jones – Shreveport
Location of Crime: Caddo Parish
Tiera Green – Baton Rouge
Location of Crime: East Baton Rouge Parish
Amanda Taylor – Baton Rouge
Location of Crime: East Baton Rouge Parish
Valerie Roy – Crowley
Location of Crime: Acadia Parish
Analeah Turlington – Pollock
Location of Crime: Rapides Parish
Chrisshantenite Paul – Baton Rouge
Location of Crime: East Baton Rouge Parish
Asha Clark – Mount Hermon
Arthur Bracey – Alexandria
Location of Crime: Rapides Parish
Christopher Zone – Alexandria
Location of Crime: Rapides Parish
Kirstan Wells – Hammond
Jaquala Robertson – Hammond
Victoria Bertrand Trahan – Crowley
Moriah Edwards – Lake Charles
Location of Crime: Beauregard Parish
Joneisha Dunn – Baton Rouge
Olivia Day – Bunkie
Location of Crime: Rapides Parish
Christopher Whipple, MD
Location of Crime: Orleans Parish
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Murrill added that over $73 million has been ordered in restitution, with 105 people convicted on these charges. The AG's office has also secured the arrest of 37 recipients for fraudulently receiving Medicaid benefits, Murrill's office added.
“I will not stop until the people’s money is returned and those who break the law face Louisiana justice. The men and women of Louisiana get up and go to work every single day to provide for their families. Their tax dollars are intended for those in need. Nothing is more offensive than those who manipulate the system for their own benefit,” Murrill said in a statement.
Murrill was joined by Louisiana Inspector General Angele Davis and Louisiana Department of Justice Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Director Matt Stafford when she announced the arrests during a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol.
WATCH MURRILL'S NEWS CONFERENCE HERE:
The AG's office asks that anyone who wants to report Medicaid fraud visit these websites:
LADOJ Website - https://aglizmurrill.com/Medicaid/Fraud/Complaint
LDH Website - https://ldh.la.gov/medicaid/reporting-fraud
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