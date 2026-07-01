AG asks judge to revoke bond for trooper, allegedly violated protective order after arrest

BATON ROUGE - Attorney General Liz Murrill asked a judge to revoke the bond of or change the ankle monitoring company for a Louisiana State Police trooper who reportedly violated a protective order multiple times after he was arrested on domestic violence charges for allegedly beating his wife and coercing her to lie to law enforcement about the attacks.

Court documents filed by the AG's office say Trooper James Jefferson III, 41, was being tracked by DTS Monitoring after he bonded out of jail following his second arrest.

A protective order was put in place, ordering Jefferson not to go within 100 yards of the victim, her home, or her work. The filing accuses DTS Monitoring of failing to input the addresses of those places into its system.

The AG's office stated that due to the oversight, the monitoring company had no record of Jefferson being in the exclusionary zones, despite agents reviewing GPS data and finding that Jefferson had violated the order a dozen times.

In an interview Wednesday, Murrill said her prosecutors are aggressively pursuing the case in an effort to protect the victims.

"I have grave concerns about domestic violence and the statistics in our state that have led to women being killed when they were under, you know, the perpetrator was subject to an electronic ankle monitor, that either the monitoring system was being tampered with or the company was not reporting the violations," she said.

Murrill's filing requested that a judge revoke Jefferson's bond, but at the very least, he should be removed from DTS Monitoring and placed on a court-appointed monitoring service with his documents re-verified.

Jefferson was indicted by a grand jury on 13 charges: two counts each of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, obstruction of justice, and malfeasance in office, five counts of violations of a protective order, and one count each of domestic abuse battery by strangulation and domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon.