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Louisiana State Police submit entry for national "Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest"

1 hour 27 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, July 01 2026 Jul 1, 2026 July 01, 2026 5:15 PM July 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Police submitted its entry for the American Association of State Troopers Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest. 

State police departments from around the country submit a photo of a department cruiser, and the winners are featured in a yearly calendar. 

Last year, LSP placed 7th and was awarded a spot in the 2026 calendar. 

LSP's submission for the 2027 calendar shows K-9 Gamp between two LSP patrol units beneath live oaks with Spanish moss at Avery Island. 

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