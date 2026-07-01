AG Liz Murrill announces 21 arrests in Medicaid fraud crackdown

BATON ROUGE — On Wednesday, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced the arrests of 21 people on Medicaid fraud or cruelty to those in need.

Murrill said that the arrests were made by the AG's Office's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, which she added has been elevated to a standalone division within the Louisiana Department of Justice.=

"The change strengthens the state's efforts to investigate, prosecute, and recover taxpayer dollars lost to fraud, waste and abuse," the AG said in a statement, noting that this new batch of arrests brings the total number of people charged with Medicaid fraud and abuse and neglect in residential facilities to 95.

The following people were arrested in the newest phase of the sting:

Ashley Griffin – Aubrey, TX

Location of Crime: Caddo Parish

Tongia Hill-Moy – Monroe

Location of Crime: Ouachita Parish

Felicia Douglas – Ruston

Location of Crime: Lincoln Parish

Adrian Lacour Brooks – Alexandria

Location of Crime: Rapides Parish

Carolyn Brown – Natchez, MS

Location of Crime: Concordia Parish

Mercedez Harris – Collinston

Location of Crime: Ouachita Parish

Constance Jones – Shreveport

Location of Crime: Caddo Parish

Tiera Green – Baton Rouge

Location of Crime: East Baton Rouge Parish

Amanda Taylor – Baton Rouge

Location of Crime: East Baton Rouge Parish

Valerie Roy – Crowley

Location of Crime: Acadia Parish

Analeah Turlington – Pollock

Location of Crime: Rapides Parish

Chrisshantenite Paul – Baton Rouge

Location of Crime: East Baton Rouge Parish

Asha Clark – Mount Hermon

Arthur Bracey – Alexandria

Location of Crime: Rapides Parish

Christopher Zone – Alexandria

Location of Crime: Rapides Parish

Kirstan Wells – Hammond

Jaquala Robertson – Hammond

Victoria Bertrand Trahan – Crowley

Moriah Edwards – Lake Charles

Location of Crime: Beauregard Parish

Joneisha Dunn – Baton Rouge

Olivia Day – Bunkie

Location of Crime: Rapides Parish

Christopher Whipple, MD

Location of Crime: Orleans Parish

Holly Broussard

Murrill added that over $73 million has been ordered in restitution, with 105 people convicted on these charges. The AG's office has also secured the arrest of 37 recipients for fraudulently receiving Medicaid benefits, Murrill's office added.

“I will not stop until the people’s money is returned and those who break the law face Louisiana justice. The men and women of Louisiana get up and go to work every single day to provide for their families. Their tax dollars are intended for those in need. Nothing is more offensive than those who manipulate the system for their own benefit,” Murrill said in a statement.

Murrill was joined by Louisiana Inspector General Angele Davis and Louisiana Department of Justice Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Director Matt Stafford when she announced the arrests during a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol.

WATCH MURRILL'S NEWS CONFERENCE HERE:

The AG's office asks that anyone who wants to report Medicaid fraud visit these websites:

LADOJ Website - https://aglizmurrill.com/Medicaid/Fraud/Complaint

LDH Website - https://ldh.la.gov/medicaid/reporting-fraud