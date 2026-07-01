4 people arrested in connection to CATS corruption plead not guilty; Dunn to appear in court on July 7

BATON ROUGE — Another person arrested in connection with alleged theft and criminal conspiracy at the Capital Area Transportation System has pleaded not guilty in a Baton Rouge courtroom on Wednesday morning.

At an arraignment before Judge Nicole Robinson, Erica Jackson pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal conspiracy, as well as two counts of theft over $25,000.

Jackson is one of five people arrested and indicted in connection with the CATS investigation, including Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr., entrepreneur Terral "TJ" Jackson Jr., former CATS Chief Administrative Officer Pearlina Thomas and Supreme Solutions Consulting's Jarion "Jay" Colar.

TJ Jackson pleaded not guilty on Monday, while Thomas and Colar pleaded not guilty in February.

Councilman Dunn was also due in court on Wednesday, but had his arraignment reset for July 7. He is the only one of the five who has not yet pleaded in court.

Documents say Thomas introduced Colar to Dunn, who awarded contracts to Colar's company. Dunn allegedly made more than $30,000 in kickbacks.