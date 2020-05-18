Cajun Navy teams up with Murphy Law Firm to deliver PPE to hospitals

BATON ROUGE - Peyton Murphy of Murphy Law Firm is teaming up with Todd Terrell of the United Cajun Navy to deliver medical gear to four hospitals around Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes Monday.

The gear will include face shields, face masks, and hand sanitizer.

Lane Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, North Oaks Health Systems and West Feliciana Hospital are among the hospitals being delivered the equipment.

For further details, contact Murphy Law Firm.