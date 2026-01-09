Latest Weather Blog
Cadence apartments, subject of multiple WBRZ reports, announces enhanced security measures
BATON ROUGE — Cadence at Southern University apartments, the subject of multiple WBRZ reports, announced enhanced safety measures on Friday, according to a news release from Student Housing of America.
The gated student housing community announced security measures, including 24-hour presence from Baton Rouge Police Department officers. According to the release, three officers will be on-site overnight, and two will be present during the day.
Cadence also worked with BRPD to integrate the Baton Rouge Real Time Crime Center system, allowing police monitoring, intelligence gathering and faster response times, the release says.
The apartments, being the location of multiple crimes in the past few months, have caused parents to question the safety of the area.
In October 2025, 17-year-old Micah Booker was shot and killed at the Cadence apartments. Donovan Pugh, 21, was shot and killed in a suspected home invasion just a few months later in December.
"Safety is our top priority, and we have taken decisive, meaningful steps to strengthen security and communication with SUBR, Baton Rouge PD, and the District Attorney," Chairman and CEO of Student Housing of America and 501 non-profit owner of Cadence Samuel Wiggins said. "We encourage residents to stay engaged with property management, as open communication is essential to maintaining a strong and secure living environment."
The release did not include where funding for the new security measures is coming from.
