Judge says Ascension officials must turn over records tied to industrial developments in parish, reports say

GONZALES — A state judge has ordered that Ascension Parish government officials must turn over nondisclosure agreements between officials and business leaders connected to industrial developments along the west bank of the Mississippi River in the parish, The Advocate reports.

The judge ordered that records be disclosed for agreements about developing the RiverPlex MegaPark, which includes a multibillion-dollar Hyundai Steel facility and a CF Industries plant.

Community members sued the government, alleging that they purposely acted secretly and behind closed doors to push through the development of the Hyundai facility. The group was denied the records several times, but The Advocate's Thursday report indicates that the government is being ordered to release the records to the Louisiana Bucket Brigade and Rural Roots Louisiana suing the parish.

The paper adds that the parish intends to block the order while they attempt to appeal the 23rd Judicial District Court decision.