72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Businesses hope Perkins Road widening project will ease traffic woes

2 hours 54 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, October 07 2021 Oct 7, 2021 October 07, 2021 6:35 PM October 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Taylor Rubach

BATON ROUGE - Traffic on Perkins, between Siegen and Pecue, is already a major headache for drivers.

"Taking that left takes me like 10 minutes, just sitting there waiting for everything to pass," said Nicole Gui, co-owner of Nutrition on the Geaux.

Move EBR's widening project plans are to expand that road from two lanes to four.

"Expanding from two lanes with ditches, to a four-lane road with a boulevard in the middle to help enhance traffic flow. Also installing 10-foot sidewalks and bike lanes on each side of the roadways," said Fred Raiford, Transportation and Drainage director for East Baton Rouge Parish.

And businesses located in St. George Square are eager for less congestion.

"I think it's a good idea, because it'll be more room because the traffic is congested even now. But, I think that once they open it up a little bit, the traffic will be better," said Beverly Burnett, owner of Beverly's Grooming.

And though businesses are looking forward to the widening project, one main concern is the increase in traffic flow that will happen when construction begins.

Trending News

Beverly Burnett is also worried for her business.

"I'm frustrated in a way. Because I know that once they start the project, it's going to be like, maybe people won't want to come because of the traffic and irritation that's going to irritate people."

But once construction is complete, that wait for traffic will turn into a constant flow.

"When you come out, you're not going to be able to turn left. You'll have to go right, and then you'll do a 'J' turn very close where they can make that turn and come back and go the other direction. Very simple," Raiford said.

Construction is expected to begin in mid 2023 and hopefully completed in late 2024.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days