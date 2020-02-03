70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Burreaux' among top name choices for baby giraffe at Baton Rouge Zoo

2 hours 47 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 February 03, 2020 11:31 AM February 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo invited the public to help name their brand new baby giraffe, and the Joe Burrow-smitten public has spoken. 

Weeks after the LSU Tigers, led by the Heisman-winning quarterback, snagged the National Title, Louisianans are understandably still experiencing Burreaux-fever. 

This may explain why the zoo's baby giraffe will possibly end up named 'Burreaux.'

After setting up a contest that allowed the public to narrow the little guy's name down to three choices, the public agreed on the following choices: Burreaux, Romero, or Kiume, which is Swahili for masculine/strong.

Now, the public has until February 13 (at noon) to vote for one of the three names.

Click here to vote.

The male giraffe calf was born to a six-year-old, first-time mother, Rosie, and a 13-year-old father, Rowan. 

This is the 20th giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days