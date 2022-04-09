Bullpen shuts down Mississippi State offense as No. 19 LSU baseball takes series with 4-3 win

STARKVILLE - For the ninth consecutive time, LSU baseball leaves Starkville with a series win thanks to a 4-3 victory Saturday.

The LSU offense wasted no time in firing up the bats with a Jacob Berry three run homer in the first inning followed by a Jordan Thompson solo shot in the sixth.

Mississippi State was held in check by a stingy Tiger bullpen. Five pitchers combined on a three hit shutout in relief of starter Blake Money who went four innings, allowing three runs (two earned).Tiger pitcher Paul Gervase struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to secure the victory.

LSU moves to 22-9 overall and 6-5 in conference play. The Bulldogs fall to 4-7 in SEC play and 18-14 overall.

LSU will return to Dudy Noble Field for the series finale on Sunday, April 10 at 1:00 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.