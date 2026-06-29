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Build EBR unveils plans for proposed redevelopment of Scotlandville and Dixie sites
BATON ROUGE — Build EBR unveiled its plans for the proposed redevelopment of its Scotlandville and Dixie sites on Monday.
Residents previously shared their visions for the North Baton Rouge communities, including quality housing, retail opportunities, green space and walkable neighborhoods through the "You said, We Heard" initiative.
"This process began with a commitment to listen," said Build EBR leadership. "The concepts being unveiled are a direct reflection of what residents shared about the future they want for their communities."
The vision for the Dixie Anchor Site focuses on the Plank Road and Choctaw corridor, with new housing opportunities, retail development and public gathering spaces, while the Scotlandville concept focuses on neighborhood stabilization, homeownership opportunities, green space and neighborhood-serving retail near Southern University.
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