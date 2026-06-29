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Juvenile flown to hospital following ATV crash on St. Francis Lane in St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL — A juvenile was flown to a local hospital following a Saturday night ATV crash along St. Francis Lane in St. Gabriel.
According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, officers arrived on the scene of the crash around 8 p.m. to discover a juvenile passenger suffering from head injuries as a result of the crash.
The juvenile was later transported by AirMed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the ATV was not injured.
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The St. Gabriel Police Department reminded riders and passengers to wear proper protective gear as it can significantly reduce the risk of serious injury in the event of a crash.
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