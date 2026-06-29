Juvenile flown to hospital following ATV crash on St. Francis Lane in St. Gabriel

ST. GABRIEL — A juvenile was flown to a local hospital following a Saturday night ATV crash along St. Francis Lane in St. Gabriel.

According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, officers arrived on the scene of the crash around 8 p.m. to discover a juvenile passenger suffering from head injuries as a result of the crash.

The juvenile was later transported by AirMed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the ATV was not injured.

The St. Gabriel Police Department reminded riders and passengers to wear proper protective gear as it can significantly reduce the risk of serious injury in the event of a crash.