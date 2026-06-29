Ponchatoula four-wheeler citations prompt public safety reminder from police chief

PONCHATOULA — Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson reminded residents about four-wheeler safety on Monday following the citation of two four-wheeler drivers near East Oak Street.

According to the Ponchatoula Police Department, on Friday around 8:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of two four-wheelers being operated carelessly.

Following a traffic stop, the drivers, ages 26 and 27, were issued citations for off-road vehicles and permits for use on shoulders and highways, with both four-wheelers being towed.

On Monday, Chier Layrisson reminded citizens that four-wheelers were not allowed on roadways in a post on social media.