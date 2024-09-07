72°
Brusly beats Port Allen in Sugar Cane Classic

By: Jack Schemmel

BRUSLY - The Brusly Panthers won a muddy slugfest over Port Allen in the 53rd Annual Sugar Cane Classic Friday night.

Brusly 7, Port Allen 0

The only score of the game came early in the third quarter when Josh Howard hauled in a Josiah Hogan pass, broke a tackle and found the endzone.

Brusly next game: @ Broadmoor, September 13

Port Allen next game: vs. Donaldsonville, September 13

