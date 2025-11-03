50°
BRPD: Two more arrested for street racing on Mammoth Avenue, one shot at officer

2 hours 10 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, November 03 2025 Nov 3, 2025 November 03, 2025 7:21 PM November 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two more people tied to a street racing incident have been arrested, officials announced Monday. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said multiple vehicles were street racing along Mammoth Avenue near Monterrey Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said there were reports of gunfire in the area. 

BRPD said an officer stopped a vehicle in the area and was shot at. After pulling the car over, officers found two stolen guns in the car. 

Hazel Munoz, 17, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. Tyler Jackson-Scott was also arrested for possession of a stolen firearm. 

BRPD previously announced the arrest of 21-year-old Patrick Antoine, and two juveniles who were arrested for possessing stolen firearms.

