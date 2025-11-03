Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Two more arrested for street racing on Mammoth Avenue, one shot at officer
BATON ROUGE - Two more people tied to a street racing incident have been arrested, officials announced Monday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said multiple vehicles were street racing along Mammoth Avenue near Monterrey Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said there were reports of gunfire in the area.
BRPD said an officer stopped a vehicle in the area and was shot at. After pulling the car over, officers found two stolen guns in the car.
Hazel Munoz, 17, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. Tyler Jackson-Scott was also arrested for possession of a stolen firearm.
BRPD previously announced the arrest of 21-year-old Patrick Antoine, and two juveniles who were arrested for possessing stolen firearms.
