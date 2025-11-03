70°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Two juveniles among three arrested on stolen gun charges along Mammoth Avenue
BATON ROUGE — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested over the weekend after Baton Rouge Police pulled over a car tied to a shooting and street racing incident.
According to police, officers pulled over a truck along Mammoth Avenue around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Police later searched the vehicle and found two stolen guns, one a rifle stolen from Baton Rouge and another a pistol stolen from Zachary.
The driver of the car, 21-year-old Patrick Antoine, and two juvenile passengers were arrested and charged with possessing stolen firearms.
Antoine has a criminal record of theft, resisting arrest and illegal possession of drugs. Roper has no criminal history, police said.
Trending News
BRPD says more information will be released soon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
57-year-old Springfield man killed in weekend crash along La. 43
-
Thousands show up to EBR Council on Aging drive-thru food giveaway amid...
-
WATCH: Frank Wilson prepares for first game as interim head coach as...
-
WATCH: Central Police looking for delivery driver seen driving on lawn, throwing...
-
Capital region groups stepping up to fill gaps left by SNAP benefit...