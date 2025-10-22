BRPD trying to identify suspect in deadly shooting at Church's Chicken on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place in early October on Plank Road.

Police said 41-year-old Dwayne Williams was shot at the Church's Chicken on the corner of Plank Road and Riley Street; he died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call officials at 225-344-7867.