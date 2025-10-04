81°
BRPD: Man fatally shot at Church's Chicken on Plank Road early Saturday morning

34 minutes 24 seconds ago Saturday, October 04 2025 Oct 4, 2025 October 04, 2025 10:33 AM October 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man was shot dead on Plank Road early Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said 41-year-old Dwayne Williams was shot at the Church's Chicken on the corner of Plank Road and Riley Street just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Williams was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

BRPD did not provide any information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

