BRPD trying to identify 'sticky bandits' who fished money orders from apartment drop box

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for two people accused of using a sticky substance to fish out money orders from an apartment complex's drop box.

The "sticky bandits" were caught on camera using a piece of string with an unknown substance to grab money orders put in the Oak Lane Apartments drop slot on Bard Avenue.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.