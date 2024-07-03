BRPD seize Bitcoin mining machines, UTVs stolen out of state in one of largest raids in department history

BATON ROUGE — Nearly 250 Bitcoin mining machines stolen from Kentucky and four utility task vehicles stolen from Washington were found when police raided an abandoned building in Baton Rouge this week.

Police began investigating the theft of 247 Bitcoin mining machines—computers with high-intensity processors and specialized chips—that were reported stolen out of McKee, Kentucky, on Monday. According to police, the owner of the stolen Bitcoin machines was present during the investigation.

After tracking the property to an abandoned facility on Sharp Road, police found the stolen machines, as well as four Honda UTVs reported stolen in Summer, Washington.

Officers arrested one man, 37-year-old Mohammed Khaled, for illegal possession of stolen property valued at $850,000. According to police, the raid was one of the largest single property recoveries by the BRPD Burglary Division.