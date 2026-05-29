Family remembers victim of shooting that took place outside of Florida Boulevard shoe store

BATON ROUGE - It has been two weeks since 28-year-old Na'quail Weaver was shot and killed in front of a shoe store in Baton Rouge. His family is now sending a message to put the guns down.

Back on May 14, Weaver's family says he was walking home from work with a friend when he was shot. His family believes he was targeted.

"A situation happened a year ago that dragged on to this year, just from him protecting his children and his fiancée, and it resulted in his life being taken from him," Weaver's twin sister, Naqweveya Weaver, said.

Weaver's family says the friend was able to make it out safely.

"By him telling the young man to run, he's still alive today. He's still alive today," Weaver's mother Robin Woods said.

Two days after Weaver was shot, Baton Rouge police arrested 26-year-old DeAndre Selmon in connection with his murder.

Thursday night, Weaver's family and friends came together to remember his life, not far from where it was taken away just two weeks ago.

"Memories, that's all I'm going to ever have are memories, cause they done took my baby," Woods said.

Weaver was a brother, a son, a fiancé, and a father of four.

"Looking at my kids and knowing that their father will never be here to give them the laughter and the hugs that they want," Weaver's fiancé said.

Weaver's family has a message about gun violence in the city of Baton Rouge.

"This is for the young people here in Baton Rouge, put the guns down. Violence is not always the answer to everything. You have to really wake up and realize what's going on in the world around you," Weaver said.

Deandre Selmon remains in the East Baton Rouge Parish prison on a charge of second-degree murder.