87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD searching for missing man last seen in mid-May

3 hours 20 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, May 29 2023 May 29, 2023 May 29, 2023 10:58 AM May 29, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing man last seen nearly two weeks ago. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Christian Flowers, 38, was last seen on May 16 in the Sherwood area wearing a green shirt and black pants. 

Police did not specify whether Flowers was believed to be in danger. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on Flowers' whereabouts in encouraged to call the BRPD at (225) 389-2000. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days