BRPD: Pursuit of juvenile driving stolen vehicle resulted in car crashing into houses, gas leak

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile driving a stolen car crashed into multiple houses Sunday morning after a police pursuit, resulting in a gas leak, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the police chase ended at 10:30 a.m. when a juvenile driving a stolen car crashed into two homes on Odell Street and broke a gas meter.

BRPD said the juvenile crashed into the front porch of one house before hitting the next, causing the gas leak, and was subsequently taken into police custody.

The first house was occupied by one person and the second was vacant. No injuries were reported.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the gas leak was contained by 12:15 p.m.

The juvenile's charges were not released.