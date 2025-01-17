BRPD officer who prevented person from jumping off of bridge nominated for national award

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police Officer who assisted someone experiencing an emotional crisis on the Mississippi River Bridge on the interstate in May 2024 is nominated for a national award, according to BRPD.

Officer Jakiya Jones responded to a call about an individual was experiencing an emotional crisis on the bridge on May 8, 2024. Jones established a rapport with the subject, intervened, and pulled the subject away from the guardrail with the assistance of others at the scene.

Jones has been nominated for a 2025 Axon RISE Award in recognition of her outstanding dedication to building a safer and stronger community. Community voting opened Jan. 13 and ends Jan. 27. Anyone interested can vote here.