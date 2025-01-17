58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD officer who prevented person from jumping off of bridge nominated for national award

2 hours 48 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, January 17 2025 Jan 17, 2025 January 17, 2025 8:34 PM January 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police Officer who assisted someone experiencing an emotional crisis on the Mississippi River Bridge on the interstate in May 2024 is nominated for a national award, according to BRPD.

Officer Jakiya Jones responded to a call about an individual was experiencing an emotional crisis on the bridge on May 8, 2024. Jones established a rapport with the subject, intervened, and pulled the subject away from the guardrail with the assistance of others at the scene.

Trending News

Jones has been nominated for a 2025 Axon RISE Award in recognition of her outstanding dedication to building a safer and stronger community. Community voting opened Jan. 13 and ends Jan. 27. Anyone interested can vote here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days