BRPD officer injured, 12 arrests made after school fight that prompted massive police presence

BATON ROUGE - A fight erupted on the campus of a middle school just off Airline Highway Wednesday morning, resulting in 12 arrests.

A WBRZ reporter on scene showed a massive police presence at the building formerly known as Brookstown Middle School in the aftermath of the fight, as well as deputies picking a gun up off the ground just two blocks from the campus. It was unclear if the weapon was connected to the fight.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 12 people were arrested after the fight, including two students who were taken into custody for reportedly fighting law enforcement on the scene. The fight allegedly started with a small group of students but escalated into something larger, involving parents as well.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has deputies on the campus to serve as school resource officers, and WBRZ has reached out to the sheriff's office for further information.

BRPD also said that one officer was injured in the fight and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

WBRZ has also reached out to school officials who say they are working to gather more information and will provide more details as they become available. A witness told WBRZ that the fight started when a girl and her mom, the former not a student at the middle school, showed up at the school targeting another girl until it escalated. Faculty reportedly locked students in the gym during the fight.

This is a developing story.